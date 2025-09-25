Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Gaurav, Mridul Or Ashnoor

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends: India's beloved reality show, Bigg Boss, has returned for its 19th season on Colors TV, with Salman Khan once again at the helm. The grand premiere on August 24 marked the beginning of a season filled with intense rivalries and unexpected twists, captivating fans from the outset.

Six contestants are now facing elimination as the fifth week progresses. Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More have been nominated. One of them might exit the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Fans can vote until Friday, September 26, at 10 AM to support their favourites.

Take a Poll

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 5

The show has been full of surprises since it began. In the first two weeks, no one was eliminated, allowing housemates to display their strategies and personalities. This week, however, six contestants face potential eviction.

The entry of Shehbaaz Gill as the first wild-card contestant last week added more excitement to the ongoing battles inside the house. His presence has intensified the competition among housemates.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends in Week 5

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fan voting trends are generating buzz on social media. Reports suggest that Gaurav Khanna is leading in votes, closely followed by Awez Darbar. Both enjoy strong fan support and seem safe for now.

Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari follow next in line in terms of votes. Meanwhile, Pranit More and Neelam Giri are trailing at the bottom of the voting chart. However, these results are based on social media activity and polls and may not reflect official outcomes.

Fan Engagement and Predictions

Fans have a significant role in deciding who stays in the Bigg Boss house through their votes. With every vote counting towards saving their favourite contestants, viewers are eagerly participating to influence the outcome.

The Bigg Boss 19 elimination results will be announced by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, September 28. Until then, fans continue to speculate and support their preferred contestants fervently.

This season began with 16 well-known celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house to compete for the winner's trophy. The diverse lineup includes Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari among others.