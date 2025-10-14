Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 8: Who Will Get Highest Votes In Mid-Week Eviction? Mridul, Gaurav Or...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 voting trends (mid-week eviction): Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Bigg Boss season 19 is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

BIGG BOSS 19 NOMINATION: WHO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR ELIMINATION?

Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. Gossip mills have suggested that a surprise mid-week eviction is on the cards in Salman Khan's show.

While the channel and the production house have remained tight-lipped about the development, speculations are rife that a mid-week elimination would shock the audience.

WHO WILL GET HIGHEST VOTES IN BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING TRENDS? WHO WILL GET EVICTED?

According to Filmibeat's poll, Mridul Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna are expected to garner the maximum votes from the audience.

