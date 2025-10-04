Bigg Boss 19 Voting Week 6: Tanya, Kunickaa, Nehal, Amaal, Pranit, Ashnoor, Neelam Or Zeishan; Who Is Safe?



Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends Week 6 Today Update: Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its sixth week and the ongoing season of popular reality show is filled with continuous drama. To note, This season's theme revolves around "gharwalon ki Sarkar," and the producers are ensuring that contestants remain engaged through various tasks and unexpected twists which also keep the audience hooked. So far, three contestants including Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, and Awez Darbar have already exited Bigg Boss 19. Needless to say, the competition within the Bigg Boss house is intensifying with every passing day.

Recently, Farhana Bhatt created history as she became the captain for the second consecutive week after the recent captaincy task was cancelled. On the other hand, Her frequent clashes with Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, and Ashnoor Kaur sparked numerous opinions among viewers. Lately, captain Farhana introduced a significant twist in the nominations task after she was granted a special power to nominate one contestant directly for elimination. Seizing this chance, Farhana chose to nominate Ashnoor Kaur. To note, Ashnoor has been nominated for the 3rd consecutive week at the moment.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 6: Who Is Nominated For Eviction?

For the uninitiated, along with Ashnoor, 7 contestants have been nominated for eviction including Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri and Nehal Quadri. Needless to say, it is an interesting fight for survival on Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Safe From Eviction In Week 6?

As Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for a dhamkedar weekend ka vaar, speculations about the upcoming eviction is rife. Amid this, the recent voting trends suggest that two contestants are safe with the highest votes in their favour. This happens to be Pranit More and Amaal Mallik.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Bigg Boss 19 will witness a second wild card entry this weekend to spice up things inside the house.