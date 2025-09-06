Bigg Boss 19 Week 2 Elimination Update: Tanya, Awez, Kunickaa Mridul or Amaal; Who Will Get Evicted On WKV?

Bigg Boss 19 Week 2 Elimination Update: Bigg Boss 19 is making waves ever since it had its grand premiere. The show's new theme, "gharwalon ki sarkaar," along with an interesting line up of contestants and engaging tasks, has everyone buzzing with opinions. Interestingly, the second week of Bigg Boss 19 has been filled with drama as it revealed various facets of the contestants' personalities which kept the viewers engaged. Be it the captaincy task or the everyday duties, Bigg Boss 19 has undoubtedly emerged as a battleground now.

From alliances forming to Kunickaa Sadanand losing her captaincy and Baseer Ali taking over, the week has been eventful with several intense confrontations. In an intriguing twist, the nomination round in Bigg Boss 19's second week changed the house dynamics significantly. After the first weekend where no one was eliminated, this week saw five contestants nominated for eviction. Those nominated included Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, and Mridul Tiwari. Ever since the nominations were announced, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 2: Who Is In Danger Zone?

As per the voting trends, while Mridul has been safe with highest votes in his favour, Tanya, Amaal and Kunickaa were said to be in the danger zone on Bigg Boss 19. In fact, there were speculations if Kunickaa Sadanand will become the first contestant to get eliminated from BB19.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 2?

As everyone has been wondering about who will be getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 this week, it is reported that the new season of the popular reality show will not be having any elimination for the second consecutive week. Yes! Bigg Boss 19 will not be having any elimination this weekend.

Meanwhile, the second weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19 will be having a lot of drama in the house as Salman Khan will be taking over the stage and will be giving the contestants some series reality check along with slamming certain contestants for their behaviour in the house.