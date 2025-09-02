Bigg Boss 19 Week 2 Nomination Episode Date & Time: Here’s When New Nomination Task BB19 Will Go On Air

Bigg Boss 19 Week 2 Nomination Episode Date & Time: It's that time of the year when the entire nation has come together, not just to welcome Ganpati Bappa but also glue to the television screens to watch the biggest reality shows of the country. We are talking about Bigg Boss 19. Yes! The reality show is here with the new season of Bigg Boss and the new theme of gharwalon ki sarkar along with an interesting line up of contestants has managed to create a massive buzz. In fact, Bigg Boss 19 has already been witnessing a lot of drama and ugly fights in the house which has lefte everyone brimming with an opinion.

After getting the much needed reality check from host Salman Khan during the first weekend ka vaar, Bigg Boss 19 saw several changed equations in the house and each contestant has been trying to put forward their best foot forward. Amid this, the new week started with a major twist in the game after the housemates unanimously removed Kunickaa Sadanand from the captaincy. In fact, her immunity as a captain also went to Ashnoor Kaur. Ever since then, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the upcoming nomination task for week 2.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 10 Release Time On OTT

While the nominations for the second week has managed to create a lot of buzz, fans have been speculating about when will the nomination task go on air. Well, nomination task will be going on air tonight during episode 10. Wondering at what time it will go premiere on OTT? Bigg Boss 19 Episode 10 will be going on air at 9 PM on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 10 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the nomination episode which is the 10th episode of Bigg Boss 19, will go on air on Colors at 10:30PM

Bigg Boss 19 Week 2: When Will Voting Lines Open?

To note, 5 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss 19 week 2 including Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Malik. Bigg Boss 19 voting lines will be opening tonight (September 2, 2025) around midnight to save the contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 10: What To Expect?

To note, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 (Ep10) will feature the nomination task as the major highlight. In fact, Mridul Tiwari will be seen locking horns with Kunickaa Sadananad during the nominations task here the veteran actress called him 'bin painde ka lota' and it didn't go down well with the YouTuber. On the other hand, Tanya will be called out for escalating things unnecessarily. Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt will continue to lock horns with Baseer Ali and much to everyone's surprise, Nehal Chudasama has come out in her support against Baseer. It goes without saying that Bigg Boss 19 episode 10 will be having a lot of drama unfolding tonight