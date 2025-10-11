Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Eviction Live Streaming Ep 49: THESE 2 Contestants Get SAVED. Salman CONFIRMS Big Twist

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 49 LIVE streaming: Are you ready for the biggest weekend ka vaar episode on Bigg Boss Hindi season 19? It's time to tighten up the seat belts as Salman Khan has promised to take you on a roller coaster ride loaded with drama, excitement, action, thrill, suspense and elimination.

BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE STREAMING EPISODE 49: WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Wondering how to stream Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode live? The show is available for streaming on JioHotstar. The Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel is also available on JioHotstar, but it is closed during the Weekend episodes.

The new episode will premiere tonight (Saturday, October 11) at 9pm on the OTT platform. In case you want to watch the show for free, you have to wait for one and a half hours as BB 19 WKV episode will air on Colors TV at 10:30pm on the same night.

WHO WILL BE SAVED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION IN WEEK 7?

Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri and Baseer Ali have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination this week. One of them will bid adieu to the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur are likely to get saved from Bigg Boss 19 elimination. As per Bigg Boss Tak's tweet, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More have become the first two contestants to get saved from Bigg Boss 19 eviction.

"Salman Khan announced Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More, first as safe contestants," the tweet read.

BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION DRAMA, SALMAN KHAN CONFIRMS TWIST IN WKV

Salman Khan announced that Mridul Tiwaru and Pranit More have become safe from the eviction process, which means Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri and Zeisha Quadri are in the bottom 4.