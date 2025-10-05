Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Epi 43 LIVE Streaming: Elvish Yadav Gives JHATKA, Malti Chahar Is NEW...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar eviction episode 43 live results: Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to captivate viewers as Salman Khan critiques the housemates. The Bollywood actor will address Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama, and Abhishek Bajaj, while also pointing out Mridal Tiwari's slow gameplay. This episode promises to be a wake-up call for the contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Who Will Get Eliminated?

The looming eviction in Bigg Boss 19 has everyone speculating. While Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj are safe this week, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Amaal Malik and Zeishan Quadri have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination.

Last week, Awez Darbar got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, creating shockwaves among the audience.

Take a Poll

Filmibeat's poll results show Ashnoor Kaur and Amaal Malik are leading the voting trends. Pranit More, Neelam Giri, and Zeishan Quadri have managed to gain a few votes while Nehal Chudasama and Kuncika Sadanand are in bottom 2. Based on these trends, Nehal and Kuncikaa are most likely to face eviction this weekend.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 43 LIVE? Streaming Timings

An industry insider shared with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Bigg Boss season 19 has been well-received on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. The show's creators plan to introduce new twists and wildcard entries to maintain viewer interest over five months. This season aims to surpass the previous records set by Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will air on Sunday, October 5, at 9 pm on JioHotstar. For those interested in watching live, JioHotstar offers a dedicated Bigg Boss 19 LIVE 24X7 channel. Alternatively, viewers can catch the repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm the same day.

Salman Khan is set to reveal the voting outcomes on Sunday (October 5). Nehal Chudasama has the highest chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 WKV.

Malti Chahar Enters Bigg Boss 19 House

Guess what? Malti Chahar has been introduced as the second wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss season 19. She is the latest addition to the reality show.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss 19 is set to get spicier and juicier with the addition of a new wildcard contestant. The makers have introduced Malti Chahar as the new wildcard entry, promising to shake things inside the BB 19 house. After Shehbaz Gill (Badesha), Malti Chahar will enter the show to change the dynamics in Bigg Boss 19. Her entry is expected to affect the existing equations."

Elvish Yadav Targets Contestants In Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner didn't mince his words while pointing out the slow game of certain contestants. He gave them a major jhatka in front of Salman Khan.