Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination Ep 63 LIVE Streaming: Salman Confirms Eviction, Warns Farhana-Malti

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination Episode 63 Timings: When Salman Khan speaks, the contestants have to listen to what he says. From Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar, the Bollywood superstar grilled the contestants for their actions inside the BB 19 house.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Take a Poll

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR ELIMINATION LIVE STREAMING EPISODE 63: WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 online? The Weekend Ka Vaar episode 63 will premiere on Saturday (October 25) at 9pm on JioHotstar. In case you want to watch the show live, the live streaming is available on Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar.

If you wish to watch the show for free, you can catch the repeat telecast on Colors channel at 10:30pm on the same day.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 TODAY?

Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in the ninth week. One of the contestants will get evicted from the reality show during the weekend ka vaar episode.

According to Filmibeat's Poll, Nehal Chudasama is likely to get evicted from the reality show due to low votes. In case there is a double eviction, Baseer Ali is also expected to get eliminated from the show.

Keep watching this space for more updates.