Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination LIVE Streaming Episode 56: Who Will Get Evicted? Salman SLAMS Amaal

Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar live streaming: During a recent episode, Salman Khan addressed several issues among the contestants. He questioned Malti and Tanya's friendship, Nehal's tone towards Malti, and Malti's comments on Nehal's attire. Tanya laughed at the situation, while Malti apologised for her remarks.

Salman also gave Farrhana Bhatt a light warning regarding her comment about the Bhojpuri staff. No further action was taken against her.

Salman Khan SLAMS Amaal Malik, Baseer's Comments

Salman Khan criticised Baseer Ali for his "Agra jhopadpatti" remark about Malti and for pushing Abhishek during a nomination task. He apologised for his comment.

In another instance, Salman supported Abhishek in his altercation with Amaal, stating that Amaal was wrong to touch Abhishek's face. Baseer's push during this incident was also questioned.

Amaal faced criticism for snatching and throwing Farrhana's plate and using inappropriate language. His father, Daboo Malik, joined him on stage to offer support but advised him against involving family or using abusive language.

Salman mocked Gaurav for his "Dil mein aata hu, dimaag mein nahi" strategy and called his letter to Neelam a sympathy card.

Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19 This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman questioned Shehbaz over his "Convenience rishta" angle and comments made to Farrhana's family. Additionally, he taunted Mridul Tiwari about his game strategy by saying, "Your flight that took off has now landed safely."

The episode featured no eliminations due to Diwali celebrations. Many guests appeared on the show and conducted a special task with the contestants as part of the festivities.

Salman also addressed Neelam over her "Parlour wali" statement during the episode.