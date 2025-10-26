Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination LIVE Streaming Ep 64: Salman TROLLS Farhana, Who Got ELIMINATED?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination LIVE Streaming Episode 64: It seems Salman Khan is in a happy mood these days. Wondering why we are saying so? The Bollywood superstar playfully trolled the Bigg Boss season 19 contestants as they played a fun-filled game during the weekend ka vaar episode. As Sonakshi Sinha and Mika Singh graced the show for the Diwali 2025 celebrations, Bhaijaan interacted with the housemates and took a playful dig at them in front of the celebrities.

WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE 64?

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering how to watch BB season 19 Hindi? The new episode (64) will premiere on Sunday (October 26) at 9pm on JioHotstar. On weekends, the live feed is not available; however, viewers can access the Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel on JioHotstar during the weekdays.

In case you want to watch the show for free, you have to wait for just 1.5 hours. The repeat telecast airs on Colors channel at 10:30pm on the same day.

As the housemates played a game, Salman Khan playfully trolled Farrhana Bhatt following Ashnoor Kaur's remark on the actress.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WKV TODAY? DOUBLE EVICTION

Four contestants have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in the ninth week. Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasma and Gaurav Khanna are in the danger zone. Gossip mills have suggested that a double elimination would be conducted on the wkv episode.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have the maximum chances of getting evicted from the reality show.