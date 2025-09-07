Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (Ep15) Release Time: Salman To Welcome 1st Wild Card; Elimination Update

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time Tonight: Bigg Boss 19 has captured everyone's attention recently for various reasons. The show features an intriguing mix of contestants, and the dynamics within the house have kept viewers engaged. Following a reality check during the previous weekend's episode, the second week of Bigg Boss 19 was particularly eventful, sparking widespread discussion. The week began with housemates collectively deciding to remove Kunickaa Sadanand from her role as captain. One of the week's major events was the nomination process. Five contestants- Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Awez Darbar-found themselves up for elimination.

Meanwhile, Baseer Ali emerged as the new captain after a fierce competition with Abhishek Bajaj. After an eventful week, Bigg Boss 19 saw an exciting weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan wherein the superstar grilled several contestants. From schooling Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt to supporting Abhishek Bajaj, giving a reality check to Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Kunicka Sadanand and more, Bigg Boss 19 episode 14 left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, all eyes are on the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 episode 15

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (E15): What To Expect?

The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 (episode 15) which is the weekend ka vaar, is set to change the game inside the house tonight. After all, Salman Khan will be welcoming the first wild card contestant of the season Shehbaz Badesha. As Shehbaz Badesha will be joining the contestants in the house, Shehnaaz Gill will be gracing Bigg Boss 19 to root for her brother. The weekend ka vaar episode will also be having Munawar Faruqui as a special guest to roast the contestants. Interestingly, the weekend ka vaar episode will be having some heartwarming moments as well wherein Ismail Darbar will be appearing to share the news of Gauahar Khan's baby boy to Awez and Nagma. This isn't all. Salman Khan will also be making a big revelation about the elimination for week 2.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (Episode 15) Release Time On OTT

To note, episode 15 of Bigg Boss 19, which happens to be the weekend ka var, will premiere on OTT on JioHotstar at 9 PM tonight (September 7, 2025)

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 15 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 15th episode of Bigg Boss 19 will air on Colors. However, it will premiere after 1.5 hours on TV at around 10:30 PM.