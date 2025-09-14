Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Supports Tanya Mittal, Slams Kunickaa For Her Remarks

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan took a stand for Tanya Mittal as she slammed Kunickaa Sadanand's unfair remarks on her. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought a dramatic turn when host Farah Khan firmly stood by Tanya Mittal after a week of continuous criticism from Kunickaa Sadanand.

FARAH KHAN SLAMS KUNICKAA IN BIGG BOSS 19 FOR TARGETING TANYA MITTAL

Throughout the week, Kunickaa had taken repeated digs at Tanya, even making the controversial remark that Tanya's mother "didn't raise her right." The comment created a stir among viewers who felt it was crossing the line.

When Farah Khan entered as host, she directly addressed the issue. Looking at the contestants, she asked, "Tanya ki baatein sunn kar kisiko inferiority complex ho raha hai?" The housemates were quick to reply, "Kisiko nahi, ma'am." To add to that, Gaurav shared, "Maza aata hai isse baat karne mein."

Farah immediately turned to Kunickaa and delivered a sharp response: "So basically, Kunickaa ji, sirf aapko hi aisa feel ho raha hai. Baaki sabko maza aata hai, sirf aapko problem hai."

This moment not only silenced the tension in the house but also gave Tanya the validation and support she needed after facing personal attacks. Fans flooded social media with praise for Farah's honesty, calling it a "reality check" for Kunickaa and a big win for Tanya.

Tanya, who has already won hearts with her calmness and values, once again proved that she doesn't need to shout to be heard. With Farah Khan's support, her dignity and composure stood out even more strongly in front of the nation.

This episode has now left fans convinced that Tanya is not just surviving in the game, but rising above negativity with strength and grace.

WILL TANYA MITTAL WIN BIGG BOSS 19?

Despite competition from Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, Tanya has emerged as the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 19. She has the highest chances of winning the show as she knows how to play the game without crossing the line.