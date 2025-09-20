Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan ANGRY At Abhishek Bajaj. Will He Get Evicted?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as BB 19 is all set to take you on a fun-filled ride. Guess who is back? None other than Salman Khan. The handsome hunk is here to grill the contestants and school them for their actions inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be the longest running-season in the show's history as it started earlier than usual. The makers have spiced up the viewership by bringing new twists and turns.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

SALMAN KHAN GRILLS ABHISHEK BAJAJ, ACCUSES ASHNOOR KAUR IN BIGG BOSS 19

Salman didn't mince his words while calling out Abhishek Bajaj for being aggressive during the captaincy task. He mentioned that Abhishek is strong but he can hurt someone if he plays the game aggressively. The Bollywood superstar asked Bajaj to be careful while playing the task in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Salman pointed out Abhishek Bajaj's aggressive move of holding fellow contestant Awez Darbar during the captaincy task. He said that Awez could have gotten injured in the task as Abhishek was aggressive while playing the game.

Salman also schooled Ashnoor Kaur for creating a false narrative. The Sikandar actor questioned her statement, where she claimed that she sacrificed Bigg Boss 19 captaincy for Abhishek.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan played a clip for all contestants and clarified that Abhishek won on his own, adding that Ashnoor didn't sacrifice anything for him. Ashnoor broke down into tears as she got emotional while explaining that she was misunderstood.

Will Abhishek Bajaj get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 due to low votes? Will Ashnoor Kaur get evicted this week? Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar eviction episode will witness another elimination, where the makers will reveal who will get eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming at 9pm on JioHotstar.