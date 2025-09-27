Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction LIVE Streaming Episode 35: Who Will Be Evicted? Where To Watch Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (eviction) LIVE streaming episode 35: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a juicy episode of BB 19 WKV as Salman Khan has grilled the contestants for their actions. From schooling Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali to pointing out Gaurav Khanna's slow game plan, the Bollywood superstar gave a reality check to the contestants.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EVICTION (EPISODE 35): LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

Wondering when and where to stream BB 19 LIVE episode? The new episode will premiere on Saturday (September 27) at 9pm on JioHotstar. In case you want to watch the show LIVE, there's a separate Bigg Boss 19 LIVE 24X7 channel on JioHotstar.

If you wish to watch the show for free, you can wait for the repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm on the same day.

WHO WILL GET EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR ELIMINATION?

Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19? This is the question on everyone's minds. Fans have been wondering which contestant will bid adieu to the show in the fifth week. While Baseer Ali and Amaal Malik's gang members are save, Abhishek Bajaj has a lot to worry in the current week.

His best friend Ashnoor Kaur, friend Pranit More have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination along with Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri and Awez Darbar. According to Filmibeat's poll, Gaurav Khanna registered the highest votes in Bigg Boss 19 online voting, followed by Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur.

Pranit More, Neelam Giri and Awez Darbar are lagging behind in the voting race. If we consider our poll, Neelam Giri and Awez Darbar have the maximum chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19 weekend ka vaar episode.

Salman Khan will annouce the voting results on Sunday (September 28). Viewers should take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as actual result will be declared this weekend.