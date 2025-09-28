Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction LIVE Streaming Ep 36: Who Is Getting EVICTED Today? Abhishek Malhan To..

Photo Credit: JioHotstar Instagram Image/PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE streaming: Prepare for an engaging episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan critiques the contestants' actions. The Bollywood star addressed Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali, while also highlighting Gaurav Khanna's slow strategy. This episode promises to be a reality check for the housemates.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 36 LIVE Streaming?

An industry insider shared with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Bigg Boss season 19 has been well-received on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. The show's creators plan to introduce new twists and wildcard entries to maintain viewer interest over five months. This season aims to surpass the previous records set by Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will air on Saturday, September 28, at 9 pm on JioHotstar. For those interested in watching live, JioHotstar offers a dedicated Bigg Boss 19 LIVE 24X7 channel. Alternatively, viewers can catch the repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm the same day.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Who Will Get Eliminated?

The question of who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 is on everyone's mind. While Baseer Ali and Amaal Malik's team members are safe, Abhishek Bajaj faces uncertainty this week. His close friends Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More are nominated alongside Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, and Awez Darbar.

According to Filmibeat's poll results, Gaurav Khanna leads in online voting, followed by Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur. Pranit More, Neelam Giri, and Awez Darbar trail behind in votes. Based on these trends, Neelam Giri and Awez Darbar are most likely to face eviction this weekend.

Salman Khan is set to reveal the voting outcomes on Sunday, September 28. However, viewers should approach the voting trends cautiously as the official results will be announced during the weekend episode. Awez Darbar has the highest chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 WKV.

This season of Bigg Boss promises unexpected developments as makers aim to keep audiences engaged with fresh challenges and surprises throughout its run.

Abhishek Malhan, Harsh Gujral Enter Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan roasted the contestants in front of Salman Khan, tickling the funny bone of the audience.