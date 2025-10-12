Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction LIVE Streaming Ep 50: Kaun Hoga Ghar Se Beghar? BIG Twist

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar eviction episode 50: The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 remains strong as the latest season continues to capture audiences on TV and social media. The show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, made its grand return in August. With Salman Khan reprising his role as the engaging host, viewers are set for another season filled with drama, laughter, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Starting with 16 celebrity contestants, Bigg Boss 19 showcases a mix of personalities and strategies. Notable participants include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Adding more excitement to the show, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar joined later as wild-card entries, shaking up the dynamics inside the house.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit when the show started.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 7 Elimination: Nominated Contestants

This week in Bigg Boss 19 has seen tensions rise as six contestants face potential eviction. Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri are all at risk. With emotions running high among them, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promises intense confrontations and emotional farewells.

Fans had until 10 AM on October 10 to vote for their favourite contestant. The one receiving the fewest votes will be eliminated from the show. This week's eviction has kept viewers glued to their screens as they eagerly await changes in house dynamics.

Who Will Get Eliminated On Weekend Ka Vaar?

As anticipation builds for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, all eyes are on Salman Khan to reveal the eviction results. With so much at stake this week, fans can expect an episode packed with surprises and high-voltage drama that could alter the course of the game significantly.

Social media is buzzing with claims that Zeishan Quadri might be evicted during this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the show's producers.

The excitement around Bigg Boss 19 continues to grow as fans eagerly await each new twist and turn in this thrilling reality show journey.