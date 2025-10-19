Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction LIVE Streaming Episode 57: BIG Twist In Eviction Week

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar elimination episode 57 LIVE streaming: Salman Khan recently addressed the Bigg Boss 19 housemates during the weekend episode, highlighting their behaviour over the past week. He specifically called out Amaal Malik and Baseer Ali for their actions. The Bollywood star reprimanded them for misbehaviour, aiming to set things straight in the house.

During the episode, Salman Khan tackled various issues among contestants. He questioned Malti and Tanya's friendship dynamics and Nehal's tone towards Malti. Additionally, he addressed Malti's comments on Nehal's attire. While Tanya found humour in the situation, Malti offered an apology for her remarks.

Take a Poll

Salman Khan Slams Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali faced criticism from Salman for his "Agra jhopadpatti" comment about Malti and for pushing Abhishek during a nomination task. Baseer apologised for his remark. Salman also supported Abhishek in his altercation with Amaal Malik, stating that Amaal was wrong to touch Abhishek's face during their disagreement.

Amaal Malik was further criticised by Salman for snatching and throwing Farrhana's plate and using inappropriate language. Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, joined him on stage to offer support but advised against involving family or using abusive language.

Salman gave Farrhana Bhatt a light warning regarding her comment about the Bhojpuri staff but took no further action against her. He also mocked Gaurav for his "Dil mein aata hu, dimaag mein nahi" strategy and called his letter to Neelam a sympathy card.

Salman also questioned Shehbaz Gill over his "Convenience rishta" angle and comments made to Farrhana's family. Mridul Tiwari was taunted about his game strategy with the remark, "Your flight that took off has now landed safely."

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Who Got Evicted In Diwali Week? Episode 57 LIVE Streaming

The episode featured no eliminations due to Diwali celebrations. Many guests appeared on the show and conducted a special task with the contestants as part of the festivities. Salman also addressed Neelam over her "Parlour wali" statement during this episode.

If you're wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 live streaming, episode 57 of Weekend Ka Vaar will premiere on Saturday (October 19) at 9 pm on JioHotstar. However, live streaming is not available during weekends on Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel.