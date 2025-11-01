Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction LIVE Streaming: Salman ANGRY With Kunicka. Who Got Evicted?

Bigg Boss 19 WKV live streaming episode 70: Salman Khan is back with yet another power-packed episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. The contestants had to bear the consequences of their actions as the host was in no mood to spare them. From Abhishek Bajaj to Kunickaa Sadanand, the Sikandar actor slammed the housemates for their behaviour.

A reliable industry source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its grand finale, and the makers want to take things to the next level. Expect shocking twists in the last leg of the game as the contestants have to battle it out amongst themselves to claim victory."

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 wkv episode? The fresh episode will premiere on Saturday (November 1) at 9pm on JioHotstar. If you want to watch the show for free, you can wait for the repeat telecast on Colors channel.

The repeat episode airs at 10:30pm on the same day on the leading GEC.

SALMAN KHAN ANGRY WITH KUNICKA, ABHISHEK BAJAJ IN BIGG BOSS 19

Salman Khan slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for mishandling Ashnoor during the task in Big Boss 19. The incident occurred during a captaincy task where Kunickaa was seen handling Ashnoor Kaur roughly. Salman addressed this behaviour, highlighting the importance of maintaining decorum in the house.

During the episode, Salman expressed his disapproval of Kunickaa's actions.

Salman Khan also reprimanded Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur for not following the house rules, specifically for not wearing their microphones. The Race 3 actor told them that the viewers are keen to know what they discussed in their conversation.

Salman criticized Mridul Tiwari for making a wrong decision. He pointed out that Bigg Boss had entrusted Mrul with certain powers because they believed he was capable of making wise choices. However, Salman's disappointment was evident when he stated, "Aapke wajah se aaj pura ghar nominate ho gaya," indicating that Mridul's mistake had consequences for everyone in the house.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR?

Gaurav Khanna, Kunicka, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in the current week. One of the nominated contestants will get evicted during the WKV episode.