Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction: Salman Khan ANGRY With These 2 Contestants. Who Will Be Evicted?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction Episode 49: The latest season of Bigg Boss Hindi has captivated audiences with its thrilling mix of drama and entertainment. Since its launch in August, Bigg Boss 19 has become a hot topic, dominating TV ratings and social media discussions. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as the engaging host, ensuring viewers are entertained every night.

With unpredictable twists and emotional moments, Bigg Boss 19 offers everything fans adore about the franchise. The show features unexpected alliances, explosive fights, and heartfelt friendships that keep viewers eagerly anticipating each episode.

Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari are competing for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 19.

As Bigg Boss 19 enters its seventh week, tensions inside the house have reached new heights. Emotions are running high as strategies shift constantly. The latest nominations have set the stage for another intense elimination round.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Eliminated From BB 19 WKV?

This week, six contestants have been nominated for eviction: Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. One of them will leave during the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Fans had until October 10 at 10 AM to vote for their favourite housemates.

The fate of these nominated contestants now lies entirely in the audience's hands. The contestant with the fewest votes will exit the show while others continue their journey in Bigg Boss 19.

As another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar approaches in Bigg Boss 19, excitement around the show is at an all-time high. Fans are actively engaging on social media with polls and predictions about who might be evicted this week.

Early voting trends reveal an intriguing scenario - Mridul Tiwari leads with the highest number of votes. Baseer Ali follows closely behind with strong fan support. Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur holds a stable mid-range position which currently keeps her safe from elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 49: Why Salman Khan Is UPSET With Nehal, Tanya?

According to Bigg Boss Tak, Salman Khan questioned Tanya Mittal for her changed behaviour following Malti Chahar's entry. As he conducted a 'Red vs Green' flag task featuring Malti, he slammed Tanya for being 'insecure'.

Salman also pointed out Nehal Chudasama for her tiff with Baseer Ali.

The ongoing drama and suspense in Bigg Boss 19 continue to captivate audiences across India.