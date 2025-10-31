Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar- Salman SLAMS Tanya Mittal For Bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur: 'Apni Shakal...'

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Timing: During the recent Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addressed an incident involving Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Kunickaa Sadanand. They were criticised for making derogatory comments about Ashnoor Kaur's appearance. Salman confronted them directly, asking them to repeat their remarks about Ashnoor.

When Tanya attempted to deny her involvement in the discussion, Salman recounted the entire situation to everyone present, ensuring that the truth was revealed. The Bollywood superstar highlighted the importance of respecting others and not engaging in body shaming.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 70 Timings Today: Where To Watch Show?

Wondering how to watch Bigg Boss season 19 WKV episode 70? The new episode will premiere on Saturday (November 1) at 9pm on JioHotstar. If you want to watch the show for free, you have to wait for the repeat telecast on Colors channel.

The same episode airs at 10:30pm on the leading Hindi GEC. It is available for live streaming on JioHotstar app.

Salman Khan Slams Tanya Mittal In Bigg Boss 19

Salman did not hold back when addressing Tanya's behaviour. He pointedly asked her if she had ever looked at herself before making such comments. He emphasised that Ashnoor is younger and cuter than Tanya, driving home his point about unnecessary criticism.

"Apni shakal kabhi dekhi hai? Tumse chhoti aur cute hai," Salman was quoted as saying by Bigg Boss Tak and Film Window. He didn't mince his words while expressing his displeasure over Tanya Mittal's comments on Ashnoor's weight.

In addition to addressing Tanya, Salman also spoke to Farrhana regarding her comments about Ashnoor. He made it clear that such statements were unacceptable and needed to be corrected immediately.

Salman's intervention underscored the need for kindness and respect towards others. This incident on Bigg Boss 19 highlights the ongoing issue of body shaming in society.