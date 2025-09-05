Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Get Lowest Votes?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction voting results: Who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 this week? This is the question on everyone's minds.

According to Filmibeat's Poll, Mridul Tiwari is expected to get the highest votes from the audience. The YouTuber is said to be safe from Bigg Boss 19 elimination, all thanks to his fandom. This leaves the other four nominated contestants in danger.

Tanya Mittal, Kuncikaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar and Amaal Malik. While Tanya Mittal is ruling the roost inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Awez and Amaal have not been able to create any buzz in the show. Kuncika has remained in the headlines due to her tiffs with Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj. At least she is trying to play the game. The two nominated boys- Amaal and Awez have not provided much contribution to the show.