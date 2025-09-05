Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Get Lowest Votes?

By
bigg boss 19 weekend ka vaar eviction
Photo Credit:

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction voting results: Who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 this week? This is the question on everyone's minds.

According to Filmibeat's Poll, Mridul Tiwari is expected to get the highest votes from the audience. The YouTuber is said to be safe from Bigg Boss 19 elimination, all thanks to his fandom. This leaves the other four nominated contestants in danger.

Tanya Mittal, Kuncikaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar and Amaal Malik. While Tanya Mittal is ruling the roost inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Awez and Amaal have not been able to create any buzz in the show. Kuncika has remained in the headlines due to her tiffs with Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj. At least she is trying to play the game. The two nominated boys- Amaal and Awez have not provided much contribution to the show.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bigg boss 19 bigg boss
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X