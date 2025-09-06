Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: First Wildcard Contestant Targets Baseer Ali. What Happened Next?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming today episode: It's time to welcome the first Wildcard Contestant of Bigg Boss season 19. Salman Khan's show has been making waves ever since the makers confirmed that the season would be loaded with twists and turns. From Kunickaa Sadanand losing her captaincy to Farrhana Bhatt making a comeback, Bigg Boss 19 Hindi has been filled with surprises.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 TODAY EPISODE?

Last week, Salman Khan confirmed that no elimination would be conducted, giving a chance to the nominated contestants.

"The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," a reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Five contestants have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in the second week. Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari are in the danger zone. One of them will get eliminated from the show. This will depend on who received the lowest votes from the audience.

WHEN WILL BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST WILDCARD CONTESTANT SHEHBAZ BADESHA ENTER BB 19 HOUSE?

The first two weeks of the reality show have been completed, and now, it's time for a massive shake-up up in Bigg Boss season 19. If you thought that the drama in the show is over, you're mistaken. Things are about to get intensified following the arrival of Bigg Boss 19 first wildcard contestant.

Wondering when will the first wildcard contestant enter the Bigg Boss 19 house? Shehbaz Badesha will be seen making his entry in the show in tomorrow's episode. Guess what? He started targeting a popular contestant on his very first day itself.

"The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not," our khabri told Filmibeat.

SALMAN KHAN SLAMS NEHAL CHUDASAMA IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was all about Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar accused Nehal of lacking the game spirit. He didn't take a minute to call her out her 'petty issues'.

"Aapko har choti baat pe problem hoti hai. As soon as gym sacrifice karna tha, aap turant piche hat gayi. Don't make excuses that you were close or triggered - the truth is, she didn't even say anything to you. She was asking for her friend Neelam, who was sick, as a concern, which I didn't see in you for your housemate," Salman Khan said.