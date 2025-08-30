Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming: Who Is Amaal's EX? Why Salman Is Angry At Pranit? SCOOP

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 7: The wait is finally over. Salman Khan is back on the small screen with a spicy edition of Bigg Boss. Whenever Mr. Khan takes over the stage, you can expect fireworks. From schooling the contestants for their actions to guiding them to play the game well, the Sikandar actor plays an instrumental role in the growth of the celebrities.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE?

Bigg Boss 19 has remained in the headlines, courtesy of the drama-packed episodes. Interestingly, the new season features celebrities from different professions. Last year, Bigg Boss season 18 was loaded with TV stars like Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Nyrra Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Sara Arfeen Khan.

This year, the makers have only roped in two TV celebrities- Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur. While Gaurav is known for his role in Anupamaa, Ashnoor has played lead roles in Patiala Babes and Sumon Indori.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 first weekend ka vaar episode online? The full episode will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. While the Bigg Boss 19 24X7 live channel has been closed during the WKV episode premiere, viewers can catch the episode online on JioHotstar.

In case you're unable to watch the show online, you can view it on Colors TV. Want to watch Bigg Boss 19 for free? You can enjoy the reality show with your family members at 10:30pm on Colors TV without paying any additional cost.

WHO IS AMAAL MALIK EX GIRLFRIEND? WILL SHE APPEAR ON BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE?

Amaal Malik spoke about his former girlfriend while interacting with the other contestants in the show. The musician said that his ex girlfriend called him on her wedding day, asking him to attend the event. However, he refused to attend the wedding as his parents disapproved of the same.

Did Salman Khan bring his former girlfriend on the show? In the viral promo, the Bollywood superstar can be seen hinting at the same.