Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 14: Salman To Announce First Eviction- Where To Watch LIVE

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 14: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Salman Khan has promised a fun-filled ride this weekend. Bollywood's Bhaijaan is back with yet another spicy edition of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he will grill the contestants for their actions and reveal the first eviction in the reality show.

SALMAN KHAN SLAMS FARHANA BHATT FOR TARGETING ABHISHEK BAJAJ IN BIGG BOSS 19

From Farrhana Bhatt to Nehal Chudasama, the new contestants of Bigg Boss season 19 have grabbed eyeballs with their antics. The two Bigg Boss 19 divas have faced flak for their behaviour towards Abhishek Bajaj.

A source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to the general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025."

Salman Khan slammed Farhana Bhatt for making a mountain of a molehill. He blasted Farrhana and Nehal for being selective and targeting Abhishek Bajaj. He expressed his displeasure over the way Bajaj was targeted in the BB 19 house.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE LIVE TODAY?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 tonight? The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will premiere on JioHotstar on Saturday (September 6) at 9pm.

Viewers who have a paid subscription for the OTT platform can live stream the full episode in HD quality.

In case, you want to watch Bigg Boss season 19 for free, you have to wait for one-and-a-half hours. The show will telecast t 10:30pm on Colors TV.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19? WILL THERE BE NO EVICTION IN WEEK 2?

Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari and Awez Darbar have been nominated for eviction in the second week. One of the contestants will bid adieu to the show during the weekend ka vaar episode. The Bigg Boss 19 voting lines have been closed, and now, it's time for the announcement of the voting results.

Salman Khan will reveal the Bigg Boss 19 elimination results and declare who will get evicted from the reality show in the second week.

"The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," a reliable source told Filmibeat last week when the elimination process was scrapped.

Will history repeat itself? Will the channel and the production house cancel the eviction for the second time? All questions will be answered in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.