Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 15: Who Will Be Evicted? Wildcard Twist Is...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar live streaming eviction episode: Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss season 19 tonight? Who is the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 19? Why did Wildcard fight with Baseer Ali? Why Munawar Faruqui roasted Pranit More? All questions will be answered in tonight's special WKV episode. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE 15 TONIGHT? TIMINGS ARE...

Wondering how to watch BB 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode? The full episode is available for streaming online on JioHotstar. Episode 15 will release on Sunday (September 7) at 9pm on the leading OTT platform.

Viewers who have a paid subscription for JioHotstar can live stream the episode in HD quality on their mobile phones or desktops. In case you want to watch Bigg Boss 19 for free, you can wait for the telecast on TV.

The show will premiere its new episode on Colors channel at 10:30pm on Sunday.

WHO IS BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST WILDCARD CONTESTANT? HE FIGHTS WITH BASEER ALI

"The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz Badesha, who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He has studied the game well, and will play accordingly. It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not," our khabri told Filmibeat.

Shehbaz Badesha has finally made a splashing entry inside the Bigg Boss 19 after Shehnaaz Gill requested Salman Khan. Upon his entry, Shehbaz Gill fought with Baseer Ali, targeting the Kundali Bhagya actor.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 2?

Last week, no contestant was evicted from the reality show. The makers gave another chance to the celebrities to improve their game plan.

"The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," a reliable source told Filmibeat.

Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik and Mridul Tiwaru have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in week 2. One of them will get evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.