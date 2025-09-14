Get Updates
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 22: Who Will Get Evicted In Double Elimination?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar live streaming eviction episode Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss season 19 tonight Who is the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 19 Why did Wildcard fight with Baseer Ali Why Munawar Faruqui roasted Pranit More All questions will be answered in tonight s special WKV episode Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session WHERE TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE 15 TONIGHT TIMINGS ARE Wondering how to watch BB 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode The full episode is available for streaming online on JioHotstar Episode 15 will release on Sunday September 7 at 9pm on the leading OTT platform Viewers who have a paid subscription for JioHotstar can live stream the episode in HD quality on their mobile phones or desktops In case you want to watch Bigg Boss 19 for free you can wait for the telecast on TV embed-poll The show will premiere its new episode on Colors channel at 10 30pm on Sunday WHO IS BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST WILDCARD CONTESTANT HE FIGHTS WITH BASEER ALI Filmibeat has been sharing exclusive and regular updates from Bigg Boss 19 Hindi with our beloved readers Also READ Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Salman To Announce First Eviction- Details Inside The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant Shehbaz Badesha who generated fewer votes than Mridul Tiwari during the premiere episode has finally entered the Bigg Boss 19 house He has studied the game well and will play accordingly It remains to be seen if he will be able to sustain himself in the show for long or not our khabri told Filmibeat Shehbaz Badesha has finally made a splashing entry inside the Bigg Boss 19 after Shehnaaz Gill requested Salman Khan Upon his entry Shehbaz Gill fought with Baseer Ali targeting the Kundali Bhagya actor WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 2 Last week no contestant was evicted from the reality show The makers gave another chance to the celebrities to improve their game plan Also READ Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Today Who Will LEAVE Show Why Salman Slammed Gaurav Nehal amp amp Kunickaa The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants First week evictions are usually scrapped Considering the show will run for five months expect new twists every week a reliable source told Filmibeat Tanya Mittal Awez Darbar Kunickaa Sadanand Amaal Malik and Mridul Tiwaru have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in week 2 One of them will get evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The anticipation for Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is building as viewers eagerly await the eviction announcement. The episode, which airs on September 14 at 9pm on JioHotstar, promises to answer burning questions about the first wildcard contestant and recent house conflicts. Fans can stream it live with a JioHotstar subscription or catch it on Colors TV at 10:30pm.

Shehbaz Badesha has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as the first wildcard contestant. His entry followed a request from Shehnaaz Gill to Salman Khan. Upon arrival, Shehbaz immediately clashed with Baseer Ali, targeting him in a heated exchange. This confrontation has already stirred excitement among viewers eager to see how Shehbaz navigates the game.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Drama

The second week of Bigg Boss 19 sees Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, and Mridul Tiwaru facing potential eviction. Last week, no one was eliminated as producers decided to give contestants another chance to improve their strategies. This decision aligns with the show's five-month duration, allowing for unexpected twists each week.

A source revealed that first-week evictions are often cancelled to give participants time to adjust. "The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," shared a reliable source with Filmibeat.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19 Online

For those wondering how to catch all the drama unfold in Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, JioHotstar is your go-to platform. Subscribers can enjoy high-definition streaming on both mobile devices and desktops. Alternatively, viewers can wait for its television broadcast on Colors channel later in the evening.

The introduction of Shehbaz Badesha as a wildcard contestant has added an intriguing layer to this season's dynamics. According to Filmibeat's khabri, "The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant." With his strategic understanding of the game, it remains uncertain how long he will last in this competitive environment.

This week's episode promises not only an eviction but also insights into why Munawar Faruqui roasted Pranit More and what led to Shehbaz's altercation with Baseer Ali. As always, Bigg Boss keeps its audience engaged with unexpected developments and intense interactions among housemates.

