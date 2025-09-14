Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 22: Who Will Get Evicted In Double Elimination?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming episode 22:

The anticipation for Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is building as viewers eagerly await the eviction announcement. The episode, which airs on September 14 at 9pm on JioHotstar, promises to answer burning questions about the first wildcard contestant and recent house conflicts. Fans can stream it live with a JioHotstar subscription or catch it on Colors TV at 10:30pm.

Shehbaz Badesha has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as the first wildcard contestant. His entry followed a request from Shehnaaz Gill to Salman Khan. Upon arrival, Shehbaz immediately clashed with Baseer Ali, targeting him in a heated exchange. This confrontation has already stirred excitement among viewers eager to see how Shehbaz navigates the game.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Drama

The second week of Bigg Boss 19 sees Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, and Mridul Tiwaru facing potential eviction. Last week, no one was eliminated as producers decided to give contestants another chance to improve their strategies. This decision aligns with the show's five-month duration, allowing for unexpected twists each week.

A source revealed that first-week evictions are often cancelled to give participants time to adjust. "The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," shared a reliable source with Filmibeat.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19 Online

For those wondering how to catch all the drama unfold in Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, JioHotstar is your go-to platform. Subscribers can enjoy high-definition streaming on both mobile devices and desktops. Alternatively, viewers can wait for its television broadcast on Colors channel later in the evening.

The introduction of Shehbaz Badesha as a wildcard contestant has added an intriguing layer to this season's dynamics. According to Filmibeat's khabri, "The makers are all set to spice things up with the introduction of the first wildcard contestant." With his strategic understanding of the game, it remains uncertain how long he will last in this competitive environment.

This week's episode promises not only an eviction but also insights into why Munawar Faruqui roasted Pranit More and what led to Shehbaz's altercation with Baseer Ali. As always, Bigg Boss keeps its audience engaged with unexpected developments and intense interactions among housemates.