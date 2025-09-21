Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 29: Who Is In SECRET Room? Big Twist

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE streaming epi 29: Bigg Boss 19 continues to enthrall its audience with unexpected twists and turns. Contestants are employing unique strategies, keeping viewers hooked. The show is a mix of alliances and conflicts, sparking lively discussions among fans. Heated arguments and intense disagreements have become a hallmark of this season.

The fourth week's nomination task added an intriguing twist to the ongoing drama on Bigg Boss 19. This task revealed unexpected alliances and strategies among the participants. This week, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur were nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination.

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE Streaming Episode 29: Where To Watch Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE streaming

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will expose Ashnoor Kaur's game plan regarding Abhishek Bajaj, calling her out for not supporting him in the game. At the same time, Salman will also ask Abhishek to watch his back in the house. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 will be coming up with a major elimination twist tonight, which will once again spice up the game amid the speculations about who will walk out of the house tonight.

This isn't all. Uorfi Javed will be entering Bigg Boss house and will be coming with some interesting tasks for the housemates. Amid this, Amaal Mallik will be asked to sing a song for Tanya Mittal which will leave the latter blushing.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 episode 29 LIVE? The WKV episode will premiere on JioHotstar on September 21 with a repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm.

Captaincy Task: A Battle for Power

The captaincy task played a crucial role in helping contestants strengthen their position in the house. Abhishek Bajaj's team emerged victorious in an initial task. His team included Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal. They competed for captaincy along with Amaal Mallik. After an interesting fight, Abhishek Bajaj emerged as the new captain of the house.

Amid all the drama and fights in the house, host Salman Khan is set to add more masala to the game during the upcoming weekend ka vaar.

Episode Release Details

The eagerly awaited episode 29 of Bigg Boss 19, known as weekend ka vaar, is scheduled to be available on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. Fans can catch it live on the app with a subscription. For viewers who prefer watching on television, Colors will air the episode at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, as the fight to survive in Bigg Boss 19 is on, it will be interesting to see who will be leaving the house this weekend.