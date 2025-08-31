Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 8: Salman Reveals First Eviction, Tanya Vs Ashnoor & More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 First Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Streaming Episode 8: Salman Khan never minces his words while schooling the contestants. This time, he addressed the issue in the first Weekend Ka Vaar Episode itself, asking the celebrities to go into 'active mode' from the second week. From addressing Pranit More's jokes on him to mentioning Tanya Mittal's antics, he spoke about the contestants on Saturday and reminded them to mend their ways.

Talking about the casting in Bigg Boss Hindi 19, a source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to the general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025."

BIGG BOSS 19 EPISODE 8 LIVE STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode 8 will premiere on JioHotstar at 9pm on Sunday (August 31). The makers want to end things on a grand note, ensuring that the show remains in the headlines for the month of September as well.

Bigg Boss 19 has already registered the best OTT opening for a show in 2025, smashing all the records on JioHotstar. Wondering when and where to watch today's episode of Bigg Boss season 19?

BB 19 WKV episode will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. In case you're unable to watch it online, you can enjoy the show on Colors TV. The episode will release at 10:30pm on television, one-a-half-hours after the premiere on OTT.

TANYA MITTAL VS ASHNOOR KAUR- WHO WON TASK?

The makers introduced a new task, where the contestants were asked to decide who had more superiority complex- Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal. The majority of the housemates took Tanya's name.

Miss Mittal got teary-eyed and said "People will feel inferior as they have not seen powerful woman."

WHO WILL GET EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19?

Salman Khan will announce the first eviction of Bigg Boss 19 on WKV episode, promising a special surprise for the audience. The likes of Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Natalia, Abhishek Bajaj have been nominated for eviction.

Fans are wondering who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 in week? Closing voting trends indicated that Gaurav Khanna got the maximum votes from the audience while Neelam Giri lagged behind in the voting race.

WHY NO ELIMINATION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1?

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode has ended on JioHotstar. While fans expected Salman Khan to announce first elimination of the season, he confirmed that the makers gave the contestants another chance to win the game.