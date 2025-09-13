Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: Farah To BASH Kunicka & Baseer; Akshay-Arshad To Bring New Twist

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Time: The third week of Bigg Boss 19 has been filled with drama, leaving viewers buzzing with opinions. As the reality show progresses, contestants are eager to make their mark. The recent nomination task has stirred the pot, with Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar facing elimination. Amidst the chaos in the Bigg Boss house, the new captaincy task also grabbed a lot of eyeballs with intense tiffs between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj. Baseer also clashed with Awez Darbar during this task which left everyone brimming with an opinion.

This wasn't all. During the democratic polling in the assembly room, while Amaal was declared as the captain, this didn't go down well with Farrhana Bhatt who has created a stir in the house with her decision not to do any duties under Amaal's captaincy. Amid all, the drama and fights in the house, all eyes have been on the upcoming weekend ka vaar episodes, which will be hosted by Farah Khan as Salman Khan has been busy for the shoot of Battle of Galwan.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: What To Expect Tonight?

To note, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be seen gracing Bigg Boss 19 tonight for the promotions of Jolly LLB 3 and they will be bringing a new twist in the house dynamics. The duo will be putting Neelam Giri in a tight spot by asking questions about Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal. In fact, Neelam will also mention that Tanya can be a backstabber. On the other hand, Farah Khan will be taking Kunickaa, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasma on the radar and will be seen slamming them.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time

To note, the eagerly awaited Bigg Boss 19 episode 21 which happens to be the weekend ka vaar will premiere at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar tonight after a subscription to the app. Viewers can also watch the episode at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar, provided they have a subscription to the app. Additionally, the episode will also be broadcast on Colors at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the excitement in Bigg Boss 19 is palpable as the third week brings potential evictions. Four contestants are at risk of leaving the show: Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, and Natalia Janoszek. Fans are eagerly speculating about who might stay and who might go. Share your opinions on which contestant you support in Bigg Boss 19.