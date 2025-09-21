Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: Salman To Expose Ashnoor; Major Elimination Twist Tonight

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Time Tonight: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate its audience with its unpredictable twists. Contestants this season are using distinct strategies, keeping viewers engaged. The show is a blend of alliances and conflicts, sparking lively discussions among fans. Heated arguments and intense disagreements have become a hallmark of this season. The fourth week's nomination task added an intriguing twist to the ongoing drama on Bigg Boss 19. This task revealed unexpected alliances and strategies among the participants. This week, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur were nominated for eviction.

It promises to be a tough battle for survival. On the other hand, the captaincy task played a crucial role in helping contestants strengthen their position in the house. Abhishek Bajaj's team emerged victorious in an initial task. His team included Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal. They competed for captaincy along with Amaal Mallik. After an interesting fight, Abhishek Bajaj emerged as the new captain of the house. Amid all the drama and fights in the house, host Salman Khan is set to add more masala to the game during the upcoming weekend ka vaar

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (Ep29): What To Expect?

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will expose Ashnoor Kaur and her game plan regarding Abhishek Bajaj, calling her out for not supporting the latter in the game. At the same time, Salman will also ask Abhishek to watch his back in the house. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 will be coming up with a major elimination twist tonight, which will once again spice up the game amid the speculations about who will walk out of the house tonight.

This isn't all. Uorfi Javed will be entering Bigg Boss house and will be coming with some interesting tasks for the housemates. Amid this, Amaal Mallik will be asked to sing a song for Tanya Mittal which will leave the latter blushing.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time

The eagerly awaited episode 29 of Bigg Boss 19, known as the weekend ka vaar, is scheduled to be available on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. Fans can catch it live on the app with a subscription. For viewers who prefer watching on television, Colors will air the episode at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, as the fight to survive in Bigg Boss 19 is on, it will be interesting to see who will be leaving the house this weekend.