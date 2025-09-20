Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: Salman To School Gaurav, Mridul; To Give Major Warning To Abhishek

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Time: Bigg Boss 19 continues to enthrall its with its unpredictable nature. This season's contestants, each employing unique tactics, keep the viewers hooked. The show is a mix of alliances and conflicts, sparking lively debates among fans. Heated arguments and intense disagreements have become a hallmark of this season. The fourth week's nomination task has introduced an intriguing twist to the ongoing drama on Bigg Boss 19. This task unveiled unexpected alliances and strategies among the participants

This week, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur were nominated for eviction. It promises to be a tough battle for survival. Meanwhile, the captaincy task played a crucial role in helping contestants strengthen their position in the house. On the other hand, Abhishek Bajaj's team emerged victorious in an initial task and his team included Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal and they competed for captaincy along with Amaal Mallik. After an interesting fight, Abhishek Bajaj emerged as the new captain of the house. Amid all, the drama and fights in the house, all eyes have been on the upcoming weekend ka vaar episodes

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: What To Expect Tonight?

To note, Salman Khan will be back to host weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19 and he will be coming with major reality checks for the audience. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be seen schooling Gaurav Khanna for his laidback approach in the game. On the other hand, Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur will also be on Salman's radar tonight. This isn't all. Salman Khan will be slamming Abhishek Bajaj for his aggression in the task and will also be warning him to beware of his so called friends in the house.

Moreover, Uorfi Javed will be seen gracing Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar and the team of Bindi will also be seen promoting their show.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 episode 28, known as the "weekend ka vaar," is set to air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar. Fans can catch it live on the app with a subscription. For those preferring television, Colors will broadcast the episode at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, as the fight to survive in Bigg Boss 19 is on, it will be interesting to see who will be leaving the house this weekend.