Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time Tonight: Salman SLAMS Farrhana, Amaal Malik; A Surprise For Awez

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time Tonight: Bigg Boss 19 has been the talk of town lately for several reasons. While the show has come with an interesting line up of contestants, the gharwalon ki sarkaar has definitely managed to keep the audience hooked. In fact, after a reality check during the weekend ka vaar last year, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed quite a dhamakedaar week 2 which has undoubtedly left everyone brimming with an opinion. It all started with housemates unanimously sacking Kunickaa Sadanand from captaincy.

Among the key highlights of the week were the nominations wherein five contestants (Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand and Awez Darbar) were nominated for elimination. On the other hand, Baseer Ali had managed to become the new captain of the house after an intense fight with Abhishek Bajaj. Amid this, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed several ugly fights, heated arguments be it Farrhana Bhatt locking horns with Neelam Giri & Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal's tiff with Kunickaa, Baseer and Abhishek's fight, Farrhana's allegations against Abhishek and a lot more. While each contestant has triedto put their best foot forward, it's that time of the week when Salman Khan will be reviewing their respective performances

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (E14): What To Expect?

It is going to be quite an interesting weekend ka vaar tonight as Salman Khan will be in full form to school some contestants. Salman Khan will be seen schooling Farrhana and Nehal for allegedly character assasinating Abhishek. In fact, he will also lash out at Farrhana over her '2 kaudi' remark about Neelam. This isn't all. Amaal Malik will also get an earful from the Dabangg actor for being a background player in the house. Interestignly, the weekend ka vaar episode will be having some heartwarming moments as well wherein Kunickaa's son Ayaan Lall will be gracing the stage to support the senior actress while Ismail Darbar will be appearing to share the news of Gauahar Khan's baby boy to Awez.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (Episode 14) Release Time On OTT

To note, episode 14 of Bigg Boss 19, which happens to be the weekend ka vaar, will premiere on OTT on JioHotstar at 9PM in HD format tonight (September 6, 2025)

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 14 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 14th episode of Bigg Boss 19, will air on Colors at 10:30PM tonight.