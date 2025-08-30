Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Timings: Here’s When 1st WKV Of Salman Khan’s BB19 Premiere Tonight

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Timings: It's been a week since Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a grand premiere and Salman Khan returned as the host on the show. From the new theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar to an interesting line up of contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Natalia Janoszek, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari etc, Bigg Boss 19 had all the elements of a perfect start. In fact, the first week of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a lot of drama in the house and with housemates locking horns over food, duties and more.

While Kunickaa Sadanand was announced as the first captain of the house, Bigg Boss 19 also witnessed its first nomination task wherein Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Pranit More were nominated for elimination. Needless to say, the nominations and the speculations about the elimination made the game quite interesting. On the other hand, Farrhana Bhatt, who was overseeing the game from the secret room, also made her way back in the house. With a lot of drama unfolding on Bigg Boss 19, all eyes have been set on the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the season

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Timings On OTT

To note, Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on Jio Hotstar tonight (August 29, 2025). The show will premiere at 9 PM tonight at Jio Hotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Timings On Colors

On the other hand, the first weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV at 10:30 PM tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: What To Expect?

As per the promos, Bigg Boss 19 will be witnessing a lot of drama, fun and some much needed reality checks. While Salman will be teasing Mridul Tiwari over his chemistry with Natalia, he will reportedly call out Tanya Mittal for her behaviour in the house as quoted by Bigg Boss Tak. This isn't all. The recent promo suggested that Salman Khan will also be slamming Pranit More for cracking jokes on him.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 in the first week. Let us know in the comment section which contestant are you supporting.