Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Defuses Zeishan Quadri’s ‘Bakwaas’ Comment With Trademark Calm

Contrary to rumours that Salman Khan bashed Zeishan Quadri in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar for terming the show as "bakwaas", Salman held his ground with poise. Instead of escalating the drama, he coolly responded: "Iss bakwaas show ke faide dekh lena agar aapne achha kiya toh, agle season mein aap aaoge koi dusra show lekar issi bakwaas show mein aur bologe ke iss bakwaas show ne meri puri zindagi badal di hai." (You will see the benefits of this 'nonsense' show-if you do well, next season you'll come back with another show and again call this 'nonsense' show, saying it has changed my entire life.") With that, Salman deftly deflected the casual remark without turning it into a full-blown confrontation.

Zeishan responded to Salman with a sincere apology: "Sorry Sir, main emotionally beh gaya tha." (Sorry Sir, I got carried away emotionally). Acknowledging the human side of it, Salman replied, "Haan hota hai ye, isiliye toh main aata hoon, emotions mein aur bahane ke liye." ("Yes, it happens-this is precisely why I come in: because emotions and excuses will surface.") With that remark, he wrapped up the exchange, reminding everyone that emotional outbursts are part of the game, but keeping one's composure is what matters.

The moment underscores Salman's ability to weather controversy with grace. Instead of being provoked into spectacle, he turned Zeishan's outburst into a teachable moment about performance, humility, and accountability. And in doing so, he reminded contestants and viewers that even in a show built on drama, restraint can be just as powerful as confrontation.