Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan UPSET With Gaurav Khanna, 'Pure Hafte Sirf...'

Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna update: Salman Khan's reality show has been making waves since its inception. Despite not boasting of huge names from the television industry, Bigg Boss season 19 has managed to woo the audience and garner decent viewership on TV. While the original episodes are premiering on JioHotstar, the repeat telecast on Colors TV is also fetching decent numbers for the show.

As Salman Khan got back, he grilled the contestants for their actions. Gaurav Khanna is now on his hit list as the Celebrity MasterChef winner has failed to live up to the hype.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS GAURAV KHANNA. WILL HE GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 SOON?

When Salman Khan talks, the Bigg Boss contestants have to listen. As he made a comeback to BB 19, he asked Farhana Bhatt to mimic a few contestants. After she performed the task, Salman pointed towards Gaurav Khanna, asking him to review her act.

The Anupamaa actor said that Farrhana Bhatt acted well. Mr. Khan was clearly not impressed as he quipped, "This is what you're doing in the game. Just reviewing stuff, and not playing the game."

"Gaurav aap front foot pe khelne se ghabra rahe hai. Aap sirf 20 minutes dikhe hai pure hafte. Every actor should be afraid of the word 'overrated'," Salman Khan told Gaurav Khanna.

Will Gaurav Khanna get evicted from Bigg Boss 19? "He is a star in his own right, and viewers are watching the show because of him. He will definitely reach top 5 in Bigg Boss 19 finale; however, his chances of winning the show will be diminished if he doesn't pull up his socks. He needs to perform better to win the show. The makers have dropped a hint to him, but it will depend on Gaurav how he takes things forward. If he doesn't pick up pace, he can say goodbye to the trophy," an industry source told Filmibeat.

