Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Streaming Platform Week 2: Where & How To Watch Salman Khan’s Second WKV Online?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Streaming Platform Week 2: Bigg Boss Season 19 is grabbing all the attention and becoming one of the most popular reality shows on Indian TV. Back on Colors TV, Salman Khan is once again hosting the show, bringing his signature style of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 celebrity contestants, making the competition more intense than ever. Famous TV actors and popular personalities like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Baseer Ali are already creating buzz with their bold moves, strategies, and heated arguments.

Since its launch last month, Bigg Boss 19 has been delivering nonstop entertainment and keeping audiences glued to their screens. And now, the excitement reaches a new level as the second Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is about to air, promising fun, laughter, and shocking moments.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR Week 2: SALMAN KHAN BASHES FARRHANA BHATT

The drama in Bigg Boss 19 is reaching new heights as the days go by. After a week full of twists, emotions, and confrontations, the second Weekend Ka Vaar is finally set to premiere in just a few hours. Salman Khan is all set to step in and address the rising conflicts among contestants. Viewers can expect shocking revelations, emotional breakdowns, and plenty of entertainment in this episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 2: Who Is Likely To Go Home In The Second Week? UPDATE

As shown in the latest promos, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Farrhana Bhatt for the way she's playing the game and questioning 'what kind of an activist' she is. He'll also slam Nehal for targeting Abhishek Bajaj. For fans who enjoy watching on TV, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. But if you prefer streaming on your phone, tablet, or laptop, you can catch all the action online and never miss a moment of the drama.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR OTT STREAMING: WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH ONLINE IN WEEK 2?

The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 is finally here, and fans are eagerly waiting for all the fun, fights, and surprises! You don't have to stick to the TV - you can catch the episodes online as well. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM tonight (September 6) and tomorrow (September 7).

New Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be available every Saturday and Sunday, while the same episodes will later air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

If you're wondering how to watch Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar online, follow this simple guide:

Step 1: Download the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

Step 2: Choose a subscription plan that fits you and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Once you're subscribed, open the app and type "Bigg Boss (Hindi)" in the search bar.

Step 4: Click on the Bigg Boss 19 section and select this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

That's it! Now you're all set to enjoy the drama, entertainment, and Salman Khan's signature hosting from the comfort of your home.