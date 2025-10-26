Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Timings Today: Which Contestant Got EVICTED In Double Elimination?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode timings (Oct 26): Things are about to change inside the BB 19 house as the makers have planned a shocking twist. If you thought that the drama in the show was over, you're mistaken. Salman Khan has confirmed that the makers would eliminate one of the nominated contestants in the ninth week.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE 64 TIME TODAY

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19 WKV episode? The new episode will premiere at 9pm on JioHotstar on Sunday (October 26). The episode airs at 10:30pm on Colors channel, so you can fix your schedule accordingly.

WHO GOT ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR?

In a dramatic twist on Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan addressed the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He criticised Shehbaaz for selecting Mridul as captain based on convenience rather than merit. Salman questioned the decision-making process within the house, highlighting issues with their strategy.

Salman reminded everyone that their presence on television is due to their actions during weekdays. "Every week, you all are seen on television because of the weekdays - that's how you exist here," he stated, stressing that survival depends on gameplay and not just forming alliances.

Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Pranit More have been nominated for BB 19 elimination in the current week. Salman Khan announced the eviction results during the wkv episode, confirming that the makers want to shake things up.

As per Filmibeat's poll, Nehal and Baseer will get eliminated if a double elimination is conducted.