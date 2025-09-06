Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Who Is Ayan Lal? Kunickaa Sadanand's Son SLAMS Contestants For...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image and Ayaan Lal's Instagram Page

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode: Who is Ayaan Lal? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since the young boy graced the sets of Bigg Boss season 19 and openly slammed the contestants for targeting Kunickaa Sadanand. There's no prize for guessing that he is Kunickaa's son.

FANS REACT AS KUNICKAA SON SLAMS BIGG BOSS 19 CONTESTANTS

Ayaan Lal took a stand for his mother, accusing the Bigg Boss 19 contestants of being mean to the veteran actress and targeting her. He received support on social media as he entered the stage to support his beloved mom.

One user tweeted, "It's always heartwarming to see family support. #KunickaaSadanand is definitely a bold, blunt, and strong contestant who makes her presence felt. Love her or hate her, you can't deny that she brings a fiery dynamic to the show. While her style is direct, it highlights the different kinds of strong players in the house. It makes you appreciate the contrast with someone like Gaurav Khanna, who commands respect with his calm, strategic, and dignified gameplay. Both are powerful in their own unique ways (sic)."

"Ayan standing up for his mom from the stage is really sweet! Family support means everything in Bigg Boss. It must have been emotional for Kunickaa to see her son defend her publicly against all the house criticism she's been facing (sic)," another wrote.

WHO IS AYAAN LAL (AYAAN LAL)? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT KUNICKA'S SON

Ayaan Lal is the son of veteran Bollywood actress Kunicka Sadanand. Kunikaa married for the second time at the age of 35 with Mr. Lall. Together, they have a son Ayaan. He is a musician with a verified profile on Spotify. He gets around 380 monthly listeners on the app.

His Spotify profile describes him as a person "born amidst the sun-kissed landscape of Orange County, California, and nurtured by the vibrant rhythm of Mumbai's streets."

On Father's Day 2025, Ayaan penned a long note for Kunicka, writing, How did she do it all by herself? To keep her whole life to the side and say, "Okay, I will do this. As difficult as it gets, as much as people don't understand it. I will do it." I think this is why my standards in love are so high, I think this is why when I give to someone I expect nothing in return. It's the only way I know since I was a child. I love you so much. Thank you maa for making me who I am."

