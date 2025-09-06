Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Salman Khan Oust Farrhana Bhatt From BB19 Tonight?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Update: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to leave the audience with an opinion. Be it the contestants, the theme, the tasks or the tiffs, Bigg 19 has been creating waves since the first day. In fact, the week 2 witnessed a lot of drama unfolding inside the BB house as groups were made and the show witnessed some ugly fights. While the second nomination task, the BB show and the captaincy task became the highlights of Bigg Boss 19 week 2, there was one contestant who was one of the most talked about one this week.

Wondering if it's Tanya Mittal? Well, no. This time it is Farrhana Bhatt who has been making headlines for her frequent tiffs in the house. The peace activist was seen in an aggressive mode and was seen locking horns in the house. From Baseer Ali to Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri to Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Malik etc, Farrhana not grabbed eyeballs for her heated termperament but her ugly remarks left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, Farrhana is set to be on Salman's radar during the weekend ka vaar

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan To School Farrhana Bhatt

As per the recent promos, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Farrhana over her alleged allegations on Abhishek Bajaj. While Salman supported Abhishek, he slammed Farrhana and Nehal Chudasama for stretching the matter unnecessarily despite Abhishek apologising several times. This isn't all. Salman also spoke about Farrhana's '2 kaudi' remark for Neemal Giri and slammed the Laila Majnu actress for being egoistic. While Farrhana did try to defend herself, it was in vain.

Will Salman Khan Kick Out Farrhana Bhatt Of Bigg Boss 19?

During the promo, Salman not just called out Farrhana for her unacceptable remarks but he even claimed that it will be unfair to let her stay in the BB house post this incident. While the promo has dropped hints about Salman ousting Farrhana, it is reported that BB19 will not be having any eliminations this week. While Farrhana might get another chance to be on BB19, it will be interesting to see if Salman's warning will change her game on the show.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen schooling Amaal Malik for being least active in the house and emerging as a background player. It is evident that the weekend ka vaar episode is going to come with a lot of reality checks for the contestants.