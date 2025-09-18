Bigg Boss 19: What Is Amaal Mallik's Net Worth? Earnings, Luxurious Home & More About Daboo Malik’s Son

Amaal Mallik Net Worth: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik has been trending on the internet ever since he addressed his mother in the recent show. The singer and music composer, Amaal Mallik, shared an emotional story about himself in the recent episode. In the conversation with Baseer Ali on the show, Amaal talked about his father, Daboo Malik, and his journey. Recounting the incident, Amaal described a "betrayal" story that was done to his father. He pointed a finger at his aunt, saying that the wives in the house are a big issue.

Let us take a look at Amaal Mallik's net worth and how rich he is:

Bigg Boss 19: What Is Amaal Mallik's Net Worth?

As per Wion's report, Amaal Mallik's net worth is calculated to be around Rs. 37.5 crore. He made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho.'

As per Times Now's report, Amaal Mallik is earning somewhere around Rs. 8.75 Lakh per week for Bigg Boss 19. So far, three weeks have passed in Bigg Boss' house, and currently, Amaal is also the captain of the house.

As per the reports, Amaal Mallik lives in a 2 bhk apartment. He reportedly gave the contract of designing the house to Mansi Sethna of The Design House Company. Amaal lives in Mumbai in his 800-square-foot house.

Talking in Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Amaal once talked about spending 1 Lakh in a single day and spending 20,000 on dinner. He confessed, "For me, money is just a means to an end." Talking about his mother, he said, "She will never understand why the dinner bill is 20k or why I suddenly spent a lakh rupees in a single day."

As per the reports, Amaal earns around 25 Lakh a night from his LIVE shows. He also earns from brand endorsements and royalties.