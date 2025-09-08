Bigg Boss 19: What Is Shehbaz Badesha's Net Worth? All About Shehnaaz Gill's Brother, Career, & Instagram Fame

Shehbaz Badesha Net Worth: Shehbaz Badesha has officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. If you're a regular viewer of Salman Khan's reality show, you already know that Shehnaaz Gill's brother is now part of the drama. Upon his entry, Shehbaz was seen advising housemates on how they're perceived outside. However, the one question everyone kept asking him was: What does he do for a living? Let's take a closer look at who Shehbaz Badesha is, his net worth, and his professional life.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Shehbaz Badesha?

Shehbaz Badesha is a social media influencer, model, and singer. He rose to fame after his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 13. He came in the season to support his sister, Shehnaaz Gill. Shehbaz Badesha has made a name for himself in the Punjabi industry. His Instagram handle is @badeshashehbaz. Shehbaz has 976K followers on Instagram who claim him to be an actor on social media. Shehbaz was reportedly born on January 1, 1991. He is from Amritsar, Punjab, and did his early schooling at Delhi Public School. He later went to Khalsa College for his graduation degree.

Shehbaz Badesha Net Worth

As per Smart Kamao's report, Shehbaz Badesha's net worth is reportedly around 7-10 crores as of 2025. His major earning comes from social media sponsorships, Punjabi songs and independent albums, reality show appearances, and business ventures.

As Shehbaz went inside the house, he posted a picture with his sister Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram with heartfelt caption, "Now you can catch me inside the Bigg Boss 19 house! So grateful for this look, styled with so much love 🤍 Big thanks to @iamkenferns and my sister @shehnaazgill for always being by my side."

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily and is available on both OTT and television platforms. Viewers can catch the latest episodes first on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar) at 9:00 PM IST, where they also have access to the 24/7 live stream from inside the Bigg Boss house. This gives OTT viewers an early look at all the drama, tasks, and interactions happening in real time. For those watching on television, the show is broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST every night.