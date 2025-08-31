Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Amaal Mallik's GF? 'I Have Made You A Promise', Says Composer Amid Growing Curiosity

Amaal Mallik's GF: Did Amaal Mallik confess on national television that he is in love with someone? The composer also opened up about his last relationship. Amaal confessed that whenever he is asked to compose a heartbreaking song, he goes back in time. Amaal said to one of the contestants at Bigg Boss 19 house, "Whenever I'm asked to compose a heartbreak song, I mentally take myself back to seven years ago. At that time, I was about to perform on stage when my ex kept calling, telling me she was getting married and that if I came, she wouldn't go through with it. But my parents were against it, so I refused."

Amaal recalled receiving a call from his ex on the day of her wedding. He shared that they had met when he was around 13 or 15 years old. Despite getting married, Amaal revealed that his ex chose not to pursue a relationship with her husband. He said, "he (ex's husband) and his friends picked on me at a corner and aake he said tune ye kar diya meri shaadi hogayi hai par woh mujhe dekhti tak nahi hai..." Amaal claimed that he talked to his ex on the phone at the time, saying, "I told her don't do all this, it is too late now and there's no point. Later he met me somewhere and thanked me. That's what when Kabir Singh was happening, I was going through that."

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 19, we saw Amaal Mallik confessing to be missing someone. However, he never talked about his current relationship nor did he revealed any name. At 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan said, "Amaal, jinko aapne national TV par confess kiya hai, unko hame yaha bula liya hai..."

Salman invited three individuals on stage, but none turned out to be Amaal's mysterious girlfriend. This only fueled curiosity about who Amaal Mallik is currently dating. So far, neither the name nor the face of his partner has been revealed.

Amaal sent a heartfelt message to his alleged girlfriend, saying, "There is something I want to tell my special person, who is scared that I might mess up things on Bigg Boss 19 or I will find someone else in the house." He further added, "That's not going to happen, I say this from my heart, if you are watching me, I am here, but I have carried your respect along with me. I have made you a promise, and you have told me that once we meet outside after the show, we will sit and have a heartfelt conversation, and try to understand each other."