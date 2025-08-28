Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Gaurav Khanna Wife? Actor Reveals Why Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want Kids

Who Is Gaurav Khanna Wife: As Bigg Boss 19 progresses, housemates are gradually opening up and expressing their true feelings. In a heartfelt conversation, Gaurav Khanna shared details about his personal life with Mridul. He revealed that he married the love of his life in 2015 and will soon be celebrating their 9th anniversary. When asked if he wanted children, Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want to."

Gaurav later justified his wife not wanting to have kids by saying, "Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega." Gaurav feels that his wife has a valid point for not wanting to have kids. The actor explained to the housemates, "There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go to work entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids?" He added, "We don't want anyone else to take care of them." However, the couple hasn't ruled out the possibility of becoming parents in the future.

Who Is Gaurav Khanna's Wife?

Gaurav Khanna is married to Akanksha Chamola. Her official Instagram ID goes by the name @akankshagkhanna. Akanksha is a self-proclaimed "Actress & Mischief Maker." Akanksha was born and brought up in Mumbai. She did her postgraduate in Commerce and then stepped into the acting world. She started her acting journey with the Television show 'Swaragini' in 2015. She was then seen appearing in Bhootu in 2022 and Zee One's Can You See Me. She is currently seen working on TV daily soap Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

How Did Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Meet?

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola met each other during the audition for a show. He tried to hide his identity and introduced himself to Akanksha as Rakesh. Akanksha was getting late for her next audition; therefore, Gaurav offered her a ride. During the ride, he asked him to Google his real name. That's how they became friends, and later love blossomed.

Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 26, 2016.