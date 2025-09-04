Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Neelam Giri's Husband/BF? Bhojpuri Star Reveals She Prefers Men With Dignity

Neelam Giri BF: Is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri married? Does she have a boyfriend? Ever since the latest episode, fans have been curious about her relationship status. In the recent episode, Kunika opened up about her own relationships and marriages. During the conversation with Tanya and Neelam, the topic naturally turned to Neelam's personal life. Both Tanya and Kunika wondered if Neelam is married or seeing someone. What Neelam revealed will definitely surprise you! Keep reading to find out.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Neelam Giri's Husband/BF?

It is not revealed whether Neelam Giri is married or she is in a relationship with someone. Whatever it was, Neelam Giri accepted in Bigg Boss 19's recent episode that the relationship has now ended. When Kunika asked about Neelam's relationship, she said, "Lagbhag nahi hai samajhiye. Insaan ko mauka dete dete thethar (dheet) ho gaye ("It's almost like there isn't any. Giving people chances so many times made me stubborn)."

Neelam further revealed that she is attracted to men who have dignity. Kunika then advised her not to date anyone who depends on her financially. Neelam agreed and replied, "You get it, that's the whole story (You understand, this is the whole story)."

Who Is Neelam Giri?

Neelam Giri is an actress who is known for her work in Bhojpuri films and television. She made her debut in 2021 with 'Babul.' She is known for 'Ijjat Ghar', 'Tun Tun', and 'Kalakand.' Besides television serials and films, Neelam Giri was also seen in many music videos.

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily on Colors TV at 9 PM. You can also stream all episodes online on Voot, the official OTT platform. New episodes release simultaneously on TV and Voot, giving fans the flexibility to watch anytime, anywhere. Stay tuned for the latest drama and entertainment.