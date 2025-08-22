Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Shehbaz Badesha? What Does Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Do For A Living? All Details Inside

Who Is Shehbaz Badesha: Until now, we have known all about Shehnaaz Gill. She is an actress and a model. She started her career with music videos and later made her way to films. She got her big break in the entertainment industry with Bigg Boss 13. And now, her brother Shehbaz Badesha is all set to get the recognition in the industry. But do you know who Shehbaz Badesha is? As we wait for the release of Bigg Boss 19, let us take a look at Shehbaz Badesha's profile:

Also Read Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Voting Results: Know Who Is At Risk Of Elimination Based On The Online Trends

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Shehbaz Badesha?

Shehbaz Badesha is remembered from making his appearance in Bigg Boss Season 13 during his sister, "Shehnaaz Gill's journey. As per MSN's report, Shehbaz Badesha has been confirmed as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 19. Bigg Boss Season 19 is a social media personality who is also a singer, YouTuber, and aspiring actor.

Shehbaz Badesha is remembered for making his appearance in Bigg Boss Season 13 during his sister Shehnaaz Gill's journey. According to a report by MSN, Shehbaz Badesha has been confirmed as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 19. He is a social media personality who is also a singer, YouTuber, and aspiring actor.

Talking about his Bigg Boss 19 appearance, Shehbaz urged his fans on social media, "Aapka bharosa hi meri asli taaqat hai ✨❤️ Bigg Boss Season 19 mein aapka ek-ek vote mere liye ek nayi umeed hai 🙏 Bas isi pyaar aur support ke saath aap sab ka Shehbaz Badesha ghar mein apna rang dikhayega 💪🔥 Keep voting for me on Jio Hotstar app & let's make this journey unforgettable together."

Shehbaz Badesha has 957K followers on Instagram. He has worked on his own music videos, including one released on YouTube titled Aunda Janda. He is often seen posting reels on social media and has assured his fans that he won't let them down. Shehnaaz said in one of his posts, "Feeling proud to have u guys in my life BiggBoss mai jakar apko naraj nahi krungi."