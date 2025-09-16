Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother Who Threatened Ex-Employee With 'Jaan Se Maarne Ki' Warning?

Who Is Amritesh Mittal: Tanya Mittal has been making headlines not just inside the Bigg Boss 19 house but also outside of it. Recently, her name has been caught in controversy due to serious allegations involving her brother, Amritesh Mittal. An ex-employee of the Mittal family has come forward, claiming that he was threatened by Amritesh and is now seeking protection for himself and his family. The individual has lodged a Non-Cognizable (NC) complaint against Tanya's brother. Here's a closer look at what exactly happened and who Amritesh Mittal is, in connection to the growing controversy.

Tanya Mittal's Ex-Employee Get Threats By Her Brother

In an interview with TV Window's Heena Kumawat, an ex-employee of Tanya Mittal revealed that he was threatened by Amritesh Mittal, the brother of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. The ex-employee, named Vishvam, claimed he received a call from a man who asked to meet him in person. However, when Vishvam declined the request, the caller allegedly began to issue threats. He later identified the caller as Amritesh Mittal, sparking serious concerns over the incident. Vishvam said, "Mko dhamki dene lage. Mko netaon ke naam ginane lage, phir apne aap ko police karamchari batane lage...("He started threatening me. He began naming politicians, then started claiming he was a police officer himself.)"

The ex-employee further alleged that not only he but also his family were threatened by Amritesh Mittal. He claimed that Tanya Mittal's brother later came to his house, and although the conversation between them was polite in person, the underlying tension remained. During the interview, a copy of the NC complaint and an audio recording of the phone conversation between Vishvam and the caller were also presented as supporting evidence.

The NC complaint read, "Thode der baar wah gundon ko lekar mere ghar aa gaya aur ghar ke bahar khade hokar jaan se maarne ki dhamki di."

Watch the full video here:

Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother?

Tanya Mittal brother is Amritesh Mittal. His Instagram handle is @amriteshmittal. Not much is known about Tanya's brother on social media. She once posted a photo with brother saying, "In a world full of storms, I promise to always be your shelter. You'll never face it alone, little brother. ❤️🧿."