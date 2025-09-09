Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Mother? Parents' 'So Cruelty' Post Goes VIRAL Amid Fight With Kunika

Tanya Mittal's Mother: Bigg Boss 19 has seen its fair share of drama, but contestant Tanya Mittal has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about housemates. Known for her fiery comebacks and unapologetic presence, Tanya recently grabbed headlines after an emotional breakdown during a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand. The confrontation escalated when Kunickaa questioned Tanya's parvarish (upbringing), prompting Tanya to reveal painful details about her troubled past, including her father's abuse and her mother's silent strength. The moment left both housemates and viewers stunned. But one question remains, who is Tanya Mittal's mother? Let's find out.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Mother?

Tanya Mittal has been trending in Bigg Boss 19 house. In the recent episode, we saw Tanya and Kunika getting involved in a heated fight. Kunika brought Tanya's mother into the middle of the fight, saying, "basic cheezein aapki maa ne aapko nahi sikhaya." This infuriated Tanya and she burst out in tears, saying, "Task me maa ko nahi laa sakte." Well, this made many wonder who is Tanya Mitta's mother and whether she will be coming on Bigg Boss 19 show to support her.

As per NewsX, Tanya Mittal's mother is a housewife who has kept herself away from the media limelight. She maintains a low profile. Tanya Mittal avoids posting anything about her parents or family on social media. However, she said in Bigg Boss 19 show that when she started her saree business at the age of 19, she was supported by her mother and not her father.

Who Is Tanya Mittal's Father?

As per the reports, Tanya Mittal's father's name is Amit Mittal. He is a businessman who also refrains from social media and public appearances.

Tanya Mittal's Parents' Statement

After Tanya Mittal went inside Bigg Boss 19 house, her parent issued an official statement through her Instagram page. The statement said, "As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelty, by people who don't even know her heart."