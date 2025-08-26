Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Father? Old Video Of Entrepreneur Resurfaces Amid Curiosity About Family

Tanya Mittal's Father's Name: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is currently trending across social media. Instagram is flooded with clips of Tanya from the Bigg Boss house. One viral video, in particular, shows her talking about her bodyguards, which has caught everyone's attention. Speaking about her heavily guarded lifestyle, Tanya mentioned that although there is no direct threat to her life, she and her family still have bodyguards for safety reasons. This has left many curious about Tanya Mittal's background, especially who her family is and who her father might be.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Father?

Tanya Mittal's father's name is Amit Mittal. He is a businessman who keeps a low profile. As per the Free Job Alert's report, her father is rarely seen at any media events and avoids other media coverage.

Tanya revealed in Bigg Boss that her father believes in superstition. He has a superstition about lucky socks. Tanya said that he even wore his favorite one during the nomination day.

Tanya said in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 19 that her father is the reason she loves spicy food.

Tanya Mittal's Old Video Goes VIRAL

An old video of Tanya Mittal is now surfacing on social media. In the video, Tanya Mittal is seen talking about her struggle in life at Josh Talk. A Reddit user uploaded the video on a Reddit thread with title "Boss Tanya mittal talks about her struggle in life, kidney touching story 🥹😭." In the video, Tanya talks about starting her small business by hiding it from her parents. She revealed that, in the beginning, she used to lie to them about going to a friend's house, while she was actually traveling to Delhi to buy supplies for her art and craft business. To this a user joked in the comment section, "Iske security guard bhi train mein jaate the saath?"