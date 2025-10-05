Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Father, Ravi Or Amit Mittal? Here's Truth Behind Family Background

Tanya Mittal's Father: Tanya Mittal has become one of the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan praised both Tanya and Neelam for getting the most screen time, and that too, for positive reasons. Tanya has consistently claimed on the show that everything she says about her wealth and lifestyle is true. However, viewers outside the house have started questioning the authenticity of her claims, alleging that she may not be as rich as she portrays. Amid all the speculation, a new question has emerged: who is Tanya Mittal's father? Earlier, it was reported that Amit Mittal is her father, but now there is growing confusion, with some believing Ravi Mittal might actually be her father.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Father?

Tanya Mittal described her father as "inspiration" in Bigg Boss 19 house. There were revelations that her father used to live in Delhi due to his work, away from her and her mother, who used to stay in Gwalior. Soon, Tanya started to be linked to Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based entrepreneur. It was speculated that Tanya might actually be as rich as she claims to be.

This made many wonder whether Tanya's father is really Ravi Mittal. As per Story Idea's report, many locals from Gwalior confirmed that Tanya Mittal's father is not Ravi Mittal but Amit Mittal.

Recently, a video of Tanya Mittal went viral on social media. In the video, we could see the background of a house that is believed to be Tanya's house. The house did not have lift in it neither did it have any luxury ambience. Seeing this, one commented, "Lagta hai ye 5star hotel me kabhi gyi ni isliye bolti hai ki iska ghar 5star hotel se bhi achha hai." Another commented, "Meesho ki neeta ambani."

Awez Darbar also reacted to Tanya's claims. After being eliminated, he said in an interview, "Bhai kya jhooti aurat hai, itni fast kaise jhoot bol sakti hai? Maine aaj tak kisiko itna fast jhoot bolte hue nahi dekha. Aur jo mai bahar aakar dekh raha hu, jo baatein nikli hai, jo kitchen ke andar lift hai na ye na wo. Kitchen mein achha sa gas bhi nahi hai barabar aur tum ye sab baat kar rahi ho."