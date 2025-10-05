Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant: Who Is Malti Chahar? Why Tanya Mittal Is UNHAPPY With Deepak Chahar's Sister

Bigg Boss 19 Malti Chahar: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting edition of Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan will introduce the second wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss season 19.

Who Is Malti Chahar? Meet Bigg Boss 19 New Contestant

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss 19 is set to get spicier and juicier with the addition of a new wildcard contestant. The makers have introduced Malti Chahar as the new wildcard entry, promising to shake things inside the BB 19 house. After Shehbaz Gill (Badesha), Malti Chahar will enter the show to change the dynamics in Bigg Boss 19. Her entry is expected to affect the existing equations."

Wondering who Malti Chahar is? She is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. While fans speculated if Deepak would enter the show, he confirmed that his sister would make her presence felt inside the BB 19 house.

Deepak came on stage to introduce Malti Chahar as the new contestant of Bigg Boss 2025. Check out the promo featuring the cricketer and Salman Khan.

Did Deepak Chahar's Sister TARGET Tanya Mittal? Why is Tanya unhappy With Her In Bigg Boss 19?

Guess what? Tanya Mittal is apparently unhappy with Malti Chahar post her entry in the BB 19 house. Bigg Boss 19 witnessed cold vibes between new wild card Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal as the latter seemed unhappy with Malti talking to Amaal Mallik & possibly getting close to him.

Tanya Mittal even admitted that she's getting cold vibes from Deepak Chahar's sister, as per BBTak's X handle.